Oct 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 56,329.976 million rupees Open interest : 454,543 Volume : 882,425 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-13 83.6100 83.9025 83.3925 83.7275 6413 18762 3016.87512 36055 EURINR 27-Nov-13 84.2250 84.4450 83.9025 84.2625 230 2982 162.67243 1935 EURINR 27-Dec-13 84.5100 84.5100 84.5100 84.5100 1 471 0.42255 5 EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.1600 85.1600 84.9000 85.0300 2 10 17.006 200 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.1575 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.6825 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.7725 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 98.5000 99.1000 98.3300 98.6850 6310 7312 2866.3415 29048 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 99.1000 99.7150 98.9500 99.3375 186 1631 75.22578 758 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 99.9850 99.9850 99.9850 99.9850 2 186 0.19968 2 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 101.0200 0 2 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 101.6225 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 62.5725 62.8625 62.4125 62.6500 4742 4548 1436.45892 22930 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 62.9400 63.2150 62.8200 63.0450 67 1165 20.61805 327 USDINR 29-Oct-13 62.3500 62.3500 61.3600 61.4000 81216 223099 45143.69198 733306 USDINR 27-Nov-13 61.9975 62.2325 61.8000 61.8300 3069 117265 3056.53342 49313 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.5300 62.6500 62.2250 62.2500 394 29687 432.29387 6930 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.0000 63.0500 62.6975 62.6975 82 23549 84.88297 1351 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.7200 63.3900 62.7200 63.1200 29 3536 16.68955 264 USDINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0625 1 12823 0.06377 1 USDINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6025 0 2578 0 0 USDINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9500 0 2430 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2850 0 968 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.6475 0 1428 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.9550 0 35 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)