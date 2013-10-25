Oct 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 60,456.471 million rupees Open interest : 458,721 Volume : 941,739 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-13 84.8600 85.3850 84.8150 84.9225 6460 13935 2756.468 32404 EURINR 27-Nov-13 85.5000 85.9500 85.3800 85.4775 1119 10011 854.56612 9978 EURINR 27-Dec-13 86.1975 86.1975 85.9500 85.9500 12 738 55.59004 645 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.8825 1 850 73.0915 850 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.4575 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.0250 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.1850 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.6975 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 99.6575 100.3200 99.5500 99.6750 7347 5634 3041.65549 30449 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 100.2500 100.9500 100.1950 100.3225 927 4571 345.5483 3438 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.1800 101.4725 100.9375 100.9375 17 207 1.82126 18 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.2500 102.2500 102.2500 102.2500 1 287 25.5625 250 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 102.3450 0 451 0 0 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 63.2400 63.7025 63.2000 63.2650 3926 3541 1032.95692 16287 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 63.6525 64.1000 63.6100 63.6875 670 2879 187.32519 2935 USDINR 29-Oct-13 61.5200 61.8350 61.4650 61.5600 78792 192285 45193.82225 733531 USDINR 27-Nov-13 61.9500 62.2350 61.8700 61.9650 6896 140495 6068.91279 97860 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.3400 62.5900 62.2700 62.3325 491 39943 604.68674 9697 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.8000 62.9600 62.7100 62.7275 70 22853 79.96848 1274 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.1225 63.1875 63.0150 63.0500 27 2608 33.43506 530 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.5500 63.5500 63.3450 63.3850 59 9935 99.75083 1573 USDINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1625 0 2537 0 0 USDINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5250 0 2380 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8800 0 967 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2675 2 1433 0.65268 10 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.6050 2 80 0.65648 10 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.9400 0 25 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)