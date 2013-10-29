Oct 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 66,399.010 million rupees Open interest : 465,915 Volume : 1,033,600 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-13 84.9200 85.0800 84.5525 84.7725 3483 8716 1579.3757 18606 EURINR 27-Nov-13 85.4650 85.6050 84.9100 85.0000 6210 13460 2677.06435 31401 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.9500 86.0000 85.4700 85.5175 80 809 28.20896 329 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.8400 2 950 80.18075 940 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.4050 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.9600 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.0900 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.5975 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 99.1700 99.4900 98.8925 99.0275 2445 3715 1191.06269 12006 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 99.7800 100.0600 99.2975 99.3400 4603 5468 2094.46598 21014 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 100.3000 100.6150 99.9000 99.9625 82 881 88.26479 882 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 2 527 49.5219 491 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 102.4325 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 63.1750 63.2900 62.8500 63.0125 1440 2649 375.83674 5956 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 63.6050 63.7275 63.1775 63.2100 3135 3792 704.80334 11111 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 63.6275 63.6275 63.5575 63.5575 3 2 0.19093 3 USDINR 29-Oct-13 61.8000 61.8000 61.3175 61.4700 22551 112606 20422.45261 331669 USDINR 27-Nov-13 61.8600 62.1350 61.6675 61.7925 49003 222894 35103.01625 567066 USDINR 27-Dec-13 63.4300 63.4300 62.0800 62.2050 1504 42024 1563.89602 25097 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.7900 62.9000 62.4700 62.5875 384 27895 427.14514 6815 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.1000 63.2000 62.8450 62.8450 22 2705 8.94356 142 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.0925 63.3825 63.0925 63.3175 15 9366 1.96088 31 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.7500 63.7500 63.5500 63.5500 7 2537 2.10373 33 USDINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4800 1 2387 0.45064 7 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8300 0 917 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2150 0 1433 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.5600 0 80 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 64.9025 64.9025 64.9025 64.9025 1 25 0.0649 1 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)