Oct 31 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 37,625.881 million rupees Open interest : 347,080 Volume : 579,514 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-13 84.5250 84.7025 84.3400 84.4150 5762 17142 2644.13044 31278 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.1550 85.2250 84.8675 84.8850 342 1843 315.21434 3706 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.6950 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.2650 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.4225 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.9425 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 98.8500 99.2150 98.6975 99.1075 5315 7717 2497.33908 25244 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 99.5550 99.8025 99.3650 99.7225 279 1187 189.12917 1900 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 100.1000 100.2000 99.9750 99.9750 3 534 0.70018 7 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 101.1075 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 62.6150 62.9800 62.5925 62.9450 2688 4540 684.53027 10900 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 63.0600 63.3700 63.0600 63.3025 22 49 2.40035 38 USDINR 27-Nov-13 61.6800 61.8475 61.6125 61.8100 47153 224883 29349.84956 475293 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.1000 62.2800 62.0300 62.2150 1507 42535 1325.03161 21315 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.5200 62.6500 62.4800 62.6075 126 24134 284.12926 4541 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.9000 62.9625 62.8875 62.8950 65 5278 244.4629 3885 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.2000 63.2500 63.2000 63.2500 53 9791 85.01498 1345 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.4700 63.6225 63.4700 63.6175 9 2533 3.05172 48 USDINR 28-May-14 63.9500 63.9500 63.8600 63.9050 4 2382 0.51232 8 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.1000 64.1400 64.1000 64.1400 5 917 0.38508 6 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9250 0 1433 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2650 0 80 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.6100 0 25 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)