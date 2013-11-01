Nov 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 37,256.836 million rupees Open interest : 415,954 Volume : 574,090 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-13 84.3500 84.5575 83.8550 84.0375 5253 21035 2362.99872 28046 EURINR 27-Dec-13 84.8525 84.9800 84.4225 84.5625 137 1899 64.60995 763 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.3525 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.9100 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.0450 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.5600 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 99.4200 100.2500 99.1250 99.3425 4742 8964 2098.47859 21067 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 100.4500 100.4500 99.7200 100.0500 231 2056 185.89567 1856 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 100.8000 100.9400 100.5600 100.5600 6 529 2.82082 28 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 101.2450 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 62.7500 63.6075 62.7350 63.2450 2902 5186 707.69829 11161 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 63.7850 63.9525 63.5725 63.5750 31 107 6.62142 104 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 64.1750 64.1750 64.1750 64.1750 1 1 0.06418 1 USDINR 27-Nov-13 62.0000 62.4300 62.0000 62.1800 46089 285203 30012.72042 482241 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.6225 62.8000 62.5175 62.5825 1269 42199 841.84401 13442 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.0925 63.0950 62.8800 62.9250 272 22761 402.70011 6392 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.3800 63.4100 63.2025 63.2750 140 9355 366.55433 5787 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.9975 63.9975 63.5500 63.5500 117 9230 200.06041 3143 USDINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6175 7 2521 3.32235 52 USDINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9050 2 2376 0.44679 7 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1400 0 917 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1525 0 1433 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.4975 0 80 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.8375 0 25 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)