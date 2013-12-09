Dec 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 46,885.048 million rupees Open interest : 387,128 Volume : 726,370 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-13 84.2675 84.2675 83.7200 84.0125 6833 15815 3616.98797 43052 EURINR 29-Jan-14 84.5100 84.7425 84.3000 84.5850 197 2577 143.74447 1700 EURINR 26-Feb-14 85.1000 85.1925 85.1000 85.1925 2 42 0.17029 2 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.1825 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.3550 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.9050 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 99.6000 100.8650 99.6000 100.3350 5651 9975 3387.46898 33790 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 100.8600 101.1325 100.6300 101.0000 233 968 60.64755 601 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 101.7500 101.7500 101.6500 101.6500 2 25 0.2034 2 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.0150 0 15 0 0 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.7150 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.3575 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.9700 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.6475 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.2350 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.4625 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 60.3550 60.3550 59.0000 59.4450 2072 5555 516.12797 8673 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 60.4125 60.4125 59.7900 59.8775 86 84 7.91437 132 USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.1800 61.4350 61.0500 61.2575 46872 255581 36531.3736 596060 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.5250 61.8525 61.4800 61.6575 1972 51174 1888.72374 30604 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.0000 62.2700 61.9800 62.1150 681 27169 624.86411 10048 USDINR 27-Mar-14 62.4175 62.6600 62.3800 62.5300 91 9542 94.51368 1511 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.8050 63.0600 62.7950 62.9275 17 3863 7.61831 121 USDINR 28-May-14 63.4000 63.5100 63.3850 63.3850 6 2469 4.68989 74 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2350 0 918 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6500 0 1113 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0225 0 70 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.4025 0 24 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.8300 0 37 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.1825 0 25 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)