Dec 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 32,403.737 million rupees Open interest : 383,489 Volume : 500,550 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-13 84.4475 84.7850 84.4475 84.6175 4476 18097 1916.33713 22642 EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.2100 85.3500 85.1525 85.2700 228 4048 213.58506 2506 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.5000 0 42 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.1025 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.3175 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.8675 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 100.9350 101.2550 100.7100 100.7550 6172 10707 2506.61848 24818 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.7150 101.9100 101.4500 101.4975 258 1441 120.07986 1182 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 101.2500 102.6000 101.2500 102.6000 3 28 0.40735 4 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 102.9550 0 15 0 0 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.6825 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.3475 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.9725 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.6725 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.2650 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.5225 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 59.7000 60.1400 59.7000 60.0300 2636 4566 662.61659 11047 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 60.3000 60.4950 60.3000 60.4900 43 143 4.10809 68 USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.3450 61.6150 61.3450 61.4775 34913 246007 25080.99833 407696 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.8375 62.0350 61.8375 61.9075 1480 52254 1650.67501 26652 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.2500 62.4650 62.2500 62.3425 92 27130 28.62897 459 USDINR 27-Mar-14 62.8000 62.8200 62.7050 62.7625 23 9725 18.39347 293 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.2500 63.2675 63.1375 63.2650 54 4551 187.6165 2968 USDINR 28-May-14 63.5700 63.6000 63.5600 63.6000 9 2461 13.67186 215 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8825 0 918 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3000 0 1113 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6750 0 70 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0675 0 24 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.4950 0 37 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.8525 0 25 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)