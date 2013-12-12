Dec 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 40,586.122 million rupees Open interest : 384,356 Volume : 629,401 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-13 84.9975 85.4575 84.9975 85.3425 6098 16658 2250.52296 26412 EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.7725 86.0200 85.6450 85.9025 193 4070 50.13217 584 EURINR 26-Feb-14 86.2000 86.5000 86.2000 86.5000 5 49 1.72756 20 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.5425 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.7725 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.3300 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 100.8300 101.7625 100.8300 101.6150 6528 10822 2634.38594 26000 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.8500 102.4600 101.7225 102.3550 178 1422 48.07629 471 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 102.4500 102.9500 102.4500 102.9025 12 58 3.48761 34 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 102.9625 0 15 0 0 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.6975 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.3650 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.9975 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.7100 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.3100 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.5825 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 60.2875 60.4250 59.9550 60.3475 3474 3839 920.85021 15293 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 60.6200 60.8000 60.3700 60.7225 137 182 15.88196 262 USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.7100 62.0725 61.6075 61.9925 47626 248448 32250.68034 521637 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.0625 62.4800 62.0375 62.4150 2212 53659 2171.70221 34891 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.4000 62.9025 62.4000 62.8475 223 25959 173.64469 2768 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.1150 63.3000 62.8625 63.2925 45 9890 63.82325 1010 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.5000 63.5100 63.4700 63.5100 5 4550 1.07955 17 USDINR 28-May-14 63.8425 63.9000 63.8425 63.9000 2 2461 0.12774 2 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1475 0 918 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5725 0 1113 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9525 0 70 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.3475 0 24 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.7850 0 37 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.1500 0 25 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)