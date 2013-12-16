Dec 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 42,305.872 million rupees Open interest : 395,315 Volume : 645,169 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.7175 85.8200 85.2050 85.2925 8612 20038 3487.16216 40789 EURINR 29-Jan-14 86.2875 86.3625 85.8050 85.8425 234 3892 137.66944 1600 EURINR 26-Feb-14 86.5775 86.5775 86.5775 86.5775 1 44 0.43289 5 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.5000 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.7425 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.2825 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.2500 101.7000 100.8000 101.0275 7214 16512 3123.94464 30841 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.2875 102.3900 101.5200 101.7050 196 1644 57.31139 562 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 102.9650 0 58 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.6775 0 21 0 0 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.4175 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.0800 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.7075 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.4200 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.0275 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 108.2900 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 60.5000 60.7450 60.0575 60.1200 4310 4899 1040.45588 17209 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 60.8400 61.1100 60.4750 60.5050 106 300 27.67848 455 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.3500 62.4025 61.3800 61.9300 49627 238700 31652.74529 509347 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.7500 62.8100 62.2650 62.3300 2245 58666 2182.65745 34904 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.2000 63.2200 62.7275 62.8125 496 31244 535.1838 8504 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.5550 63.5550 63.2375 63.2425 49 9983 30.11339 475 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.6000 63.6000 63.6000 63.6000 7 4552 11.25735 177 USDINR 28-May-14 63.9800 63.9850 63.9800 63.9850 10 2468 19.26014 301 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0100 0 918 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1000 0 1133 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.8175 0 70 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.2150 0 24 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.6550 0 37 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.0225 0 25 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)