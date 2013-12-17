Dec 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 38,853.899 million rupees Open interest : 411,986 Volume : 600,696 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.7000 85.7000 85.1800 85.4500 5560 26032 2355.90319 27580 EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.9000 86.1700 85.9000 86.0250 322 5649 249.33308 2899 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.6300 0 44 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.2450 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.5150 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.0575 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.2100 101.4450 100.9200 101.1925 5227 16307 2062.12694 20376 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.7200 102.1225 101.7000 101.8650 268 2042 109.81476 1078 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 102.4000 102.5000 102.4000 102.5000 2 49 1.1265 11 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.1550 0 21 0 0 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.9050 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.5850 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.2250 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.9425 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.5575 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.8350 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 60.1000 60.3800 60.0800 60.3450 1927 4961 547.25097 9078 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 60.5000 60.7750 60.5000 60.7750 18 335 4.43082 73 USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.8650 62.1750 61.8625 62.1000 39110 233264 28472.62602 458814 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.3050 62.5700 62.3050 62.4800 2983 68609 4177.49252 66891 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.8325 63.0025 62.8000 62.9375 505 35291 864.84281 13755 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.4000 63.4000 63.2400 63.2750 18 10046 6.26493 99 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.7900 63.7925 63.7000 63.7000 11 4549 1.01947 16 USDINR 28-May-14 64.1300 64.1300 64.1300 64.1300 2 2493 1.66744 26 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5900 0 918 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0200 0 1133 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.4075 0 70 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.8075 0 24 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.2450 0 37 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.6150 0 25 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)