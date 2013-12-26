Dec 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 42,118.601 million rupees Open interest : 420,264 Volume : 651,884 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-13 84.6800 85.0900 84.6250 85.0100 4223 11155 1778.06623 20956 EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.2125 85.6525 85.2100 85.5775 1590 8779 817.96094 9576 EURINR 26-Feb-14 85.9000 85.9000 85.9000 85.9000 6 164 14.71165 171 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.4250 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.6425 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.0950 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.3800 101.7700 101.2275 101.7025 3683 6250 1695.22651 16689 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.9725 102.4500 101.9000 102.3200 1475 5838 774.3063 7574 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 102.9400 103.0875 102.7125 102.9675 55 287 29.92036 291 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 103.5000 103.5000 103.5000 103.5000 1 26 0.1035 1 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.1100 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.7475 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.3250 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.0375 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.6350 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.8900 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 59.3500 59.3875 58.9600 59.2875 3065 3243 1011.60748 17074 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.6500 59.8325 59.3725 59.7225 732 1293 150.91203 2529 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.1700 62.2000 61.7900 62.0925 39064 145808 27576.97084 444605 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.2000 62.5550 62.2000 62.4900 7686 173878 7897.80233 126521 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.6975 62.9500 62.6875 62.9000 392 43055 310.79501 4946 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.0725 63.3100 63.0725 63.2750 70 11170 49.13064 777 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.5050 63.6500 63.5050 63.5725 17 4484 8.39986 132 USDINR 28-May-14 63.9250 64.0000 63.9250 64.0000 5 2540 2.68719 42 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4250 0 918 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8375 0 1133 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2150 0 70 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.6000 0 24 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.0350 0 37 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.3975 0 25 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)