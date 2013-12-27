Dec 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 61,647.601 million rupees Open interest : 428,446 Volume : 947,154 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.0500 85.3400 85.0500 85.2825 2558 7327 1471.10524 17250 EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.4275 86.1925 85.3975 86.1175 5722 15101 2665.29629 31034 EURINR 26-Feb-14 86.5950 86.7350 85.9150 86.7050 74 323 29.64316 343 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.0725 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.3425 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.8025 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.8400 102.1425 101.8400 102.0675 1964 3059 1165.11371 11416 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.4500 102.9425 102.2975 102.8500 4781 11764 2700.43433 26302 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 103.1500 103.5350 102.5200 103.4600 41 364 13.52328 131 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 102.6250 103.7050 102.6250 103.7050 2 27 0.20633 2 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.8225 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.4850 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.0800 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.8250 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.4325 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 108.7250 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 59.1900 59.3450 59.1800 59.2175 692 1727 242.59704 4094 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.6375 59.7600 59.4575 59.5300 2047 2569 538.28169 9033 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 59.6150 59.9900 59.6150 59.8900 6 11 1.01663 17 USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.9500 62.1450 61.8975 62.0600 18322 99101 17727.08626 285541 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.4000 62.5450 62.2500 62.3350 34295 219744 31644.96438 507170 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.7925 62.9300 62.6700 62.7425 1704 42461 2432.43336 38747 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.2000 63.3000 63.0325 63.1425 546 15532 956.13497 15139 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.5950 63.6950 63.4900 63.5800 48 4408 39.66351 624 USDINR 28-May-14 63.9900 63.9900 63.8500 63.9500 9 2534 13.4909 211 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8475 0 918 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2750 0 1133 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.6650 0 70 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.0550 0 24 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.4975 0 37 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 66.1000 66.1000 66.1000 66.1000 1 125 6.61 100 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)