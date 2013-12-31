Dec 31 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 28,711.643 million rupees Open interest : 359,349 Volume : 431,477 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.7150 85.8700 85.4200 85.5425 6343 13891 2860.42625 33393 EURINR 26-Feb-14 86.3400 86.4100 86.0400 86.0650 96 397 52.52581 609 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.0575 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 87.8000 87.8000 86.0100 86.0100 3 30 0.87621 10 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.8525 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.5000 102.8050 102.4100 102.6700 6208 16562 2807.15827 27347 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 106.2875 106.2875 103.1000 103.2950 52 494 17.57538 170 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 103.6300 103.8800 103.6300 103.8800 3 32 2.18068 21 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.8100 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.5600 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.1800 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.9150 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.5375 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 108.8450 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.3275 59.4000 59.1250 59.2325 3044 4838 808.84231 13648 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 59.6725 59.7125 59.5850 59.7025 16 133 6.62637 111 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.2700 62.2700 62.0900 62.1550 26377 244536 20799.99989 334557 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.6000 62.6650 62.5100 62.5750 1174 50841 1003.0394 16028 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.0400 63.0750 62.9425 62.9825 301 17511 284.50584 4514 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.4200 63.5325 63.4200 63.4275 43 5087 63.17729 996 USDINR 28-May-14 63.8050 63.9125 63.8050 63.9125 4 2535 0.25555 4 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.1750 64.3200 64.1750 64.3200 9 966 3.02082 47 USDINR 29-Jul-14 64.7400 64.7400 64.7400 64.7400 1 1154 0.06474 1 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.3775 0 79 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 65.0950 65.1900 65.0950 65.1900 3 44 1.36799 21 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.2150 0 37 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.5875 0 125 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)