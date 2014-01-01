Jan 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 17,818.858 million rupees Open interest : 338,274 Volume : 277,395 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.5050 85.6550 85.4025 85.6200 2589 14427 833.62355 9745 EURINR 26-Feb-14 86.0675 86.1950 85.9400 86.1525 34 401 9.47112 110 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.8875 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.1875 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.6475 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 103.2000 103.2000 102.6775 102.8800 1964 16255 804.26406 7818 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 103.4000 103.6450 103.3800 103.5650 60 573 26.7142 258 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 103.8400 103.8400 103.8400 103.8400 1 33 0.10384 1 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.0000 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.6475 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.2175 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.9100 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.5250 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 108.8375 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.1675 59.3100 58.9075 59.0900 2483 4548 494.4025 8368 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 59.5400 59.6000 59.2925 59.4725 16 120 3.09295 52 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.2000 62.4500 62.1600 62.2250 20423 222865 14945.23503 239864 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.6000 62.8750 62.5625 62.6200 899 51546 575.44318 9177 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.1050 63.2800 63.0000 63.0550 129 17344 110.28249 1747 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.4825 63.6600 63.4800 63.5000 40 5097 13.28483 209 USDINR 28-May-14 63.8125 63.9900 63.8125 63.9900 10 2573 2.94047 46 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4100 0 966 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8150 0 1154 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1975 0 79 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.6025 0 44 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.0400 0 37 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.4100 0 125 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)