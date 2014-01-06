Jan 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 38,205.961 million rupees Open interest : 353,876 Volume : 582,798 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.2300 85.3400 84.9800 85.2800 6038 18691 1910.83463 22430 EURINR 26-Feb-14 85.7075 85.8600 85.5300 85.8225 190 813 87.95598 1026 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.4475 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.7450 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.2225 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.5800 102.7325 102.3025 102.5600 6300 15082 2954.53403 28815 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 103.2475 103.3650 102.9700 103.1700 178 915 84.19778 816 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 103.6500 103.6500 103.6500 103.6500 2 35 0.2073 2 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.0825 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.7275 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.3150 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.9825 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.5950 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 108.8925 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 60.1000 60.1675 59.8400 59.9100 2702 4844 549.69021 9159 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 60.4500 60.4975 60.2200 60.2600 25 120 3.26124 54 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.5600 62.8000 62.5300 62.6075 35090 225009 31360.94194 500632 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.0200 63.1950 62.9325 63.0150 1134 56956 980.15542 15545 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.4700 63.5675 63.3500 63.4250 186 20403 243.01108 3831 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.8725 63.9200 63.8000 63.8700 38 5562 30.40084 476 USDINR 28-May-14 64.3500 64.3500 64.1975 64.1975 2 2606 0.77068 12 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6600 0 1315 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0650 0 1154 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.4350 0 78 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.8375 0 44 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.2725 0 37 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.6350 0 125 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)