Jan 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 37,928.095 million rupees Open interest : 331,550 Volume : 580,323 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.2000 85.2325 84.6800 84.7125 6368 17937 2148.55976 25279 EURINR 26-Feb-14 85.6775 85.7500 85.2225 85.2250 120 754 31.64235 370 EURINR 27-Mar-14 86.0550 86.0550 86.0550 86.0550 1 20 0.08606 1 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.8950 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.3875 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.5000 102.6150 102.2800 102.3500 5729 14021 2798.36243 27321 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 103.0200 103.2200 102.9150 102.9350 126 1697 152.11872 1477 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 103.4500 103.7000 103.4500 103.5625 3 42 0.31071 3 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.0075 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.6625 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.2525 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.9175 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.5400 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 108.8450 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.6750 59.6750 59.3900 59.5675 3297 5385 772.57381 12979 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 59.9500 59.9875 59.8200 59.9700 26 145 5.09123 85 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.4500 62.5325 62.3250 62.3600 36346 202050 30591.41585 490102 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.8350 62.9325 62.7275 62.7525 1377 55274 1253.14735 19946 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.2400 63.3225 63.1325 63.2000 132 22874 146.77984 2323 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.6600 63.6725 63.5425 63.5600 33 5918 15.83004 249 USDINR 28-May-14 63.8025 63.9550 63.8025 63.9300 6 2613 1.66141 26 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.7700 4 1315 5.30386 82 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1800 3 1154 4.88417 75 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.5550 1 78 0.32765 5 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.9550 0 44 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.3925 0 37 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.7575 0 125 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)