Jan 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 33,679.679 million rupees Open interest : 362,741 Volume : 518,123 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 84.9700 84.9700 84.5150 84.7200 5091 13915 1881.898 22225 EURINR 26-Feb-14 85.9950 85.9950 85.0700 85.2450 91 852 22.07356 259 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.9300 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.2275 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.7125 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.6475 102.7625 102.2650 102.4300 5279 15593 2296.19273 22408 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 103.3200 103.3200 102.8900 103.0250 115 1925 56.18158 545 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 104.9950 104.9950 103.4925 103.5425 10 45 1.03763 10 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.5175 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.1675 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.7550 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.4200 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.0300 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 108.3375 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.5050 59.6050 59.2250 59.3500 2458 5541 686.45547 11558 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 59.9600 59.9600 59.6250 59.7225 31 131 5.5616 93 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.3800 62.4750 62.1525 62.2600 40226 228030 26456.2088 424775 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.8250 62.8475 62.5500 62.6500 2689 59575 1913.73229 30535 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.2275 63.2275 62.9575 63.0550 253 25736 352.02145 5584 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.4000 63.4425 63.4000 63.4225 6 5918 6.59316 104 USDINR 28-May-14 63.8025 63.8325 63.8025 63.8325 5 2640 1.723 27 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5050 0 1315 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9150 0 1154 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2825 0 78 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.6875 0 44 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.1150 0 37 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.4850 0 125 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)