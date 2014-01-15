Jan 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 37,875.226 million rupees Open interest : 410,288 Volume : 583,456 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 84.1950 84.3375 83.9125 83.9675 6692 17112 2569.01592 30553 EURINR 26-Feb-14 84.7750 84.8050 84.1300 84.4325 275 2121 255.47984 3024 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.4925 0 52 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.7900 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.2750 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.3800 101.5575 100.9450 101.2800 6819 17347 2905.42767 28693 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 102.1000 102.1150 101.5225 101.8625 109 1943 40.94341 402 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 102.4500 102.4500 102.0700 102.0700 3 36 0.81904 8 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.0200 103.0200 103.0200 103.0200 1 4 0.61812 6 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.3075 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.8825 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.5075 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.1175 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.4100 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.2825 59.3050 58.9900 59.1200 3741 5459 799.01427 13505 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 59.6350 59.6400 59.4050 59.4525 69 154 21.19785 356 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.7800 61.8650 61.5625 61.6400 40635 264333 29787.81575 482831 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.1000 62.2275 61.9400 62.0025 1958 60885 1425.24417 22965 USDINR 27-Mar-14 62.6225 62.6225 62.3500 62.4025 129 30438 56.10611 898 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.8700 63.0250 62.8000 62.8550 22 4964 12.7798 203 USDINR 28-May-14 63.2500 63.2500 62.9950 62.9950 4 2637 0.31523 5 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8275 2 1312 0.19009 3 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2225 0 1154 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5800 0 70 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 64.5000 64.8500 64.4675 64.8500 4 44 0.25862 4 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.3975 0 37 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.7625 0 125 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)