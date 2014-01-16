Jan 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 29,202.580 million rupees Open interest : 410,964 Volume : 444,675 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 83.9850 84.2050 83.7375 83.8275 5055 17192 1856.15234 22113 EURINR 26-Feb-14 84.6675 84.6675 84.2500 84.3025 115 2205 43.82737 519 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.2175 0 52 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.5050 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.9900 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.0475 101.1575 100.5625 100.6325 6656 17345 3129.07601 31040 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 101.6500 101.6675 101.1100 101.1350 268 2746 184.86237 1824 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 102.0500 102.0500 101.7500 101.7500 9 39 1.12016 11 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.5000 0 4 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.1350 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.7050 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.3225 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.9300 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.2000 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 58.9350 58.9600 58.7900 58.8325 1842 5686 441.56435 7499 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 59.3000 59.3000 59.1525 59.1875 26 154 3.13899 53 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.6650 61.7975 61.5600 61.6000 34201 261458 22207.11051 360139 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.0800 62.1600 61.9350 61.9725 1106 60840 977.69212 15757 USDINR 27-Mar-14 62.5300 62.5500 62.3275 62.3450 166 31016 223.30749 3577 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.8800 62.8800 62.7700 62.7900 96 6786 134.66516 2142 USDINR 28-May-14 63.0825 63.0825 63.0825 63.0825 1 2638 0.06308 1 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8200 0 1312 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2150 0 1154 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5700 0 70 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9625 0 44 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.3825 0 37 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.7425 0 125 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)