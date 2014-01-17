Jan 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 34,801.315 million rupees Open interest : 422,149 Volume : 529,108 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 83.7725 83.9050 83.5650 83.8200 6066 15742 2301.80762 27500 EURINR 26-Feb-14 84.3550 84.3550 84.0400 84.3225 190 2136 83.57222 993 EURINR 27-Mar-14 84.7700 84.8000 84.7700 84.7750 2 58 0.50865 6 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.4100 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.9025 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 100.6175 101.3500 100.2625 101.2625 8667 17070 4030.7201 39976 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 101.1500 101.8950 100.8400 101.7725 294 3388 177.21135 1745 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 102.1000 102.4200 102.1000 102.3000 4 79 4.39092 43 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 102.5500 103.0700 102.5500 103.0700 3 4 0.30862 3 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.5200 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.0900 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.7050 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.3125 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.5825 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.0100 59.1150 58.8500 59.0550 2827 5491 753.13091 12771 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 59.3850 59.4300 59.2200 59.4300 37 210 13.35033 225 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.5800 61.6775 61.3800 61.6300 34365 269966 25805.32678 419514 USDINR 26-Feb-14 61.9500 62.0400 61.7600 61.9900 1767 64473 1493.18286 24129 USDINR 27-Mar-14 62.3250 62.4400 62.1700 62.3800 154 31161 88.3844 1419 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.7175 62.8450 62.6275 62.8450 16 6789 8.5901 137 USDINR 28-May-14 63.0025 63.1100 63.0000 63.1000 16 2779 40.3824 640 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.5000 63.5000 63.5000 63.5000 1 1312 0.3175 5 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2175 0 1154 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5750 1 70 0.06458 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9650 1 44 0.06542 1 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.3850 0 37 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.7450 0 125 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)