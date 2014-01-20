Jan 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 25,325.589 million rupees Open interest : 409,107 Volume : 386,319 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 83.6000 83.6450 83.4175 83.5600 4844 12765 1865.28933 22326 EURINR 26-Feb-14 84.0800 84.1550 83.8875 84.0200 374 1797 208.39404 2481 EURINR 27-Mar-14 84.6000 84.6000 84.5500 84.5975 3 57 0.25375 3 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.3625 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.8550 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.3050 101.5475 101.2350 101.4375 4386 14943 2185.68884 21559 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 101.8125 102.0000 101.7850 101.9725 191 4101 244.08651 2394 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 102.7450 0 79 0 0 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 102.7750 102.7750 102.7750 102.7750 1 4 0.10278 1 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.2000 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.7825 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.3875 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.9975 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.2750 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.3525 59.4350 59.1275 59.2225 2312 5089 519.0529 8758 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 59.6525 59.7650 59.5350 59.6000 58 195 21.5283 361 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.7075 61.7900 61.6150 61.6950 25885 249376 17869.13059 289579 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.1000 62.1325 61.9700 62.0400 1409 76989 2334.26826 37612 USDINR 27-Mar-14 62.4900 62.5100 62.4100 62.4200 76 31305 73.70404 1180 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.8825 62.9000 62.8550 62.8800 9 6825 3.77245 60 USDINR 28-May-14 63.1900 63.1900 63.1900 63.1900 3 2779 0.2531 4 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8200 1 1312 0.0638 1 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2125 0 1154 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5650 0 70 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9600 0 44 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.3775 0 37 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.7375 0 125 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)