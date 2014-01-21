Jan 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 41,364.441 million rupees Open interest : 406,691 Volume : 634,804 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 83.4800 83.8675 83.3100 83.8375 8288 14093 2871.70262 34352 EURINR 26-Feb-14 84.4350 84.4350 83.7725 84.2625 233 1949 109.54865 1304 EURINR 27-Mar-14 84.1600 84.7200 84.1600 84.7100 4 59 0.33799 4 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.0475 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.5500 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.3200 101.9100 101.0325 101.7725 8005 15432 3391.56951 33433 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 101.7450 102.3925 101.5625 102.2925 364 4505 222.83464 2186 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 102.3625 102.3625 102.3625 102.3625 1 76 0.30709 3 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 102.7500 102.7500 102.7500 102.7500 1 4 0.2055 2 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.2575 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.8475 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.4525 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.0650 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.3550 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 58.9850 59.2575 58.7800 59.1700 4059 5846 932.95428 15811 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 59.2400 59.5875 59.1575 59.4750 114 300 32.62949 550 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.8000 62.2000 61.5025 61.9475 39944 236016 30757.75728 498166 USDINR 26-Feb-14 61.9675 62.3300 61.8525 62.2850 2533 84320 2953.09169 47530 USDINR 27-Mar-14 62.3500 62.6700 62.2500 62.6400 131 31628 71.79485 1150 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.6950 63.0500 62.6425 63.0450 45 6861 16.03529 255 USDINR 28-May-14 62.9975 63.2650 62.9750 63.2550 13 2800 2.65111 42 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.7500 63.7775 63.6800 63.7775 6 1311 0.89249 14 USDINR 29-Jul-14 64.1325 64.1325 64.1325 64.1325 2 1154 0.12841 2 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6125 0 70 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0100 0 44 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.4275 0 37 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.7900 0 125 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)