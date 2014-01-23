Jan 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 40,416.030 million rupees Open interest : 375,257 Volume : 615,391 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 84.0000 84.6100 83.9000 84.4575 9743 11140 3428.03072 40675 EURINR 26-Feb-14 84.4100 85.0550 84.3975 84.9200 402 2820 143.71469 1696 EURINR 27-Mar-14 85.0025 85.2825 85.0025 85.2825 8 91 1.87231 22 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.2500 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.7475 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.7450 102.9825 102.5650 102.7700 7221 15011 3160.16477 30741 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 103.1500 103.4850 102.7025 103.2875 402 6387 186.39053 1804 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 103.8575 103.9900 103.8575 103.9900 6 113 3.42775 33 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.4500 104.4500 104.4500 104.4500 2 8 0.31335 3 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.1300 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.7075 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.3050 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.9100 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 108.1725 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.3075 59.5700 59.2650 59.3825 3879 5490 943.86568 15882 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 59.7500 59.8625 59.6000 59.7075 40 407 5.97653 100 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.0800 62.1150 61.8875 61.9350 36019 199311 28117.85018 453497 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.3325 62.4500 62.2425 62.2950 3477 89422 4221.98933 67714 USDINR 27-Mar-14 62.7000 62.7900 62.6100 62.6625 150 32567 187.37244 2987 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.1700 63.1800 63.0600 63.0600 15 6861 8.02298 127 USDINR 28-May-14 63.4950 63.4950 63.4950 63.4950 2 2797 0.63495 10 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.9000 63.9000 63.9000 63.9000 5 1361 4.7925 75 USDINR 29-Jul-14 64.2500 64.2500 64.2350 64.2350 4 1134 1.28485 20 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6800 0 70 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0650 0 44 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 65.3000 65.4000 65.3000 65.4000 4 37 0.32685 5 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.8300 0 125 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)