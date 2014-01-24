Jan 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 65,201.197 million rupees Open interest : 407,980 Volume : 994,290 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 84.8700 86.2225 84.8700 85.8275 7754 12237 2762.26257 32395 EURINR 26-Feb-14 85.5200 86.6000 85.4100 86.3375 1361 5395 754.55935 8791 EURINR 27-Mar-14 85.8000 86.9600 85.8000 86.7750 15 174 9.10325 105 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.8950 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.4000 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 103.1000 104.2950 103.1000 104.1600 9391 15056 4687.95218 45243 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 103.8975 104.7900 103.8100 104.6325 1329 9055 859.63026 8254 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 104.3000 105.1000 104.3000 104.9575 23 223 24.62969 235 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.0150 0 8 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.6575 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.2400 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.8425 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.4625 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 108.7575 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.9200 61.5275 59.9200 61.2675 7751 4607 1844.82279 30515 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 60.2900 61.7750 60.2800 61.5775 516 1033 152.06319 2503 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 60.8675 60.8675 60.8675 60.8675 1 1 0.06087 1 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.0500 62.8100 62.0500 62.7125 44332 193914 41164.41038 660164 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.4000 63.1500 62.4000 63.0575 8893 114196 12010.60854 191349 USDINR 27-Mar-14 62.8675 63.4575 62.8150 63.3225 623 39143 830.07714 13144 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.2700 63.8000 63.2700 63.7825 100 7220 92.60754 1460 USDINR 28-May-14 63.8450 63.8450 63.8450 63.8450 4 2798 0.63845 10 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.0500 64.3500 64.0500 64.3500 10 1449 7.1211 111 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4550 0 1134 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 65.0000 65.0000 64.9425 64.9425 2 70 0.64948 10 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1925 0 44 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.6100 0 37 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.9725 0 125 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)