Jan 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 84,228.253 million rupees Open interest : 422,090 Volume : 1,277,631 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 86.3600 86.5000 85.3275 85.3750 7168 9604 3291.2257 38293 EURINR 26-Feb-14 86.7500 86.9200 85.7925 85.8375 2911 15369 1474.44313 17076 EURINR 27-Mar-14 87.1500 87.2650 86.2100 86.2250 24 148 10.06768 116 EURINR 28-Apr-14 87.4925 87.4925 86.9900 86.9900 4 32 2.88327 33 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.8075 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.3525 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 104.9975 105.0700 103.5475 103.6300 8519 9169 4574.5578 43880 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 105.4800 105.5500 104.0675 104.1325 3249 13194 1740.63552 16619 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 105.6700 105.9500 104.7125 104.7125 29 237 18.08979 172 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 106.0000 106.0000 105.4500 105.4500 4 13 1.16192 11 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.3150 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.9350 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 108.5700 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 109.2100 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 110.5425 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 61.5500 61.6225 60.6450 60.7175 3892 3391 1019.27702 16672 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 61.8575 61.9575 60.9825 61.0525 941 1553 268.70977 4375 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 61.2625 61.2625 61.2625 61.2625 5 50 3.06313 50 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.1975 63.2625 62.5725 62.6100 60709 135384 54135.22619 860686 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.6000 63.6000 62.8975 62.9300 16193 173002 16018.62245 253387 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.7900 63.8625 63.2375 63.2650 1052 45503 1324.00017 20857 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.1600 64.2200 63.6850 63.6975 130 8317 224.66457 3519 USDINR 28-May-14 64.4250 64.4475 64.0075 64.0075 37 3291 27.27671 424 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.6850 64.6850 64.5500 64.5600 57 2077 94.34786 1461 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.6725 0 1423 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.0250 0 70 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.4300 0 40 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.8600 0 37 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.2375 0 125 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)