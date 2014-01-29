Jan 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 72,402.039 million rupees Open interest : 441,397 Volume : 1,104,630 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.2500 85.2500 84.8200 84.9825 3071 6580 1491.60053 17559 EURINR 26-Feb-14 85.7500 86.0650 85.2300 85.9650 9322 19141 3708.57574 43311 EURINR 27-Mar-14 85.9000 86.4975 85.5575 86.3150 119 435 38.68417 451 EURINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.1100 0 32 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.7175 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.2600 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 103.2825 103.3500 102.9600 103.1225 1956 7879 1033.83492 10026 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 103.9475 104.2675 103.4175 104.0900 8324 14222 3560.4495 34279 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 104.1100 104.7700 103.8650 104.6025 286 2270 347.58135 3343 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.7125 0 13 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.3775 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.9900 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.6150 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 108.2525 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 109.5750 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 60.3950 60.3950 60.1125 60.1925 1032 1900 322.59419 5356 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 60.6525 61.2750 60.4075 61.2300 3876 2390 858.61323 14111 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 61.1600 61.6125 60.9000 61.5450 10 56 0.79511 13 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.3800 62.3950 62.1150 62.1950 17284 102094 19812.27277 318457 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.7500 62.9525 62.4300 62.8975 40981 214442 39599.00878 631891 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.2000 63.2875 62.7675 63.2475 1497 52618 1472.2096 23380 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.5000 63.6500 63.1750 63.6100 89 9297 87.01818 1376 USDINR 28-May-14 63.5950 63.9050 63.3950 63.9050 8 3292 1.97753 31 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.9200 63.9300 63.8650 63.9300 16 2977 66.56162 1042 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0300 0 1423 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 65.3800 65.3800 65.3800 65.3800 1 70 0.06538 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.7850 0 40 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.2100 0 37 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.5825 0 125 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 65.6050 65.6050 65.6050 65.6050 1 3 0.19682 3 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)