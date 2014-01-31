Jan 31 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 49,464.569 million rupees Open interest : 367,416 Volume : 748,344 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-14 85.2100 85.5025 84.9300 85.3650 8956 18074 3238.60602 38017 EURINR 27-Mar-14 85.4150 86.4000 85.3700 85.7925 285 1143 145.64319 1704 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.9600 85.9800 85.8025 85.8025 5 29 0.4297 5 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.5125 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.0650 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 103.2000 103.8725 103.1650 103.7100 8416 15893 3655.93202 35309 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 103.9450 104.3500 103.7600 104.2300 305 2516 168.74343 1621 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.1775 0 13 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.8575 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.4850 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.1350 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.7675 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 109.1200 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 61.2800 61.7300 61.0650 61.6300 4891 2309 1241.28419 20225 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 61.5675 62.0050 61.4950 61.9900 22 67 4.92949 80 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.9000 63.1800 62.6950 63.0825 53861 248322 39033.86146 620196 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.0900 63.5100 63.0450 63.4325 1951 59969 1785.68012 28216 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.5000 63.8500 63.4700 63.8000 218 10802 149.40579 2347 USDINR 28-May-14 63.8000 64.2000 63.8000 64.2000 25 3657 31.15191 486 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.3800 64.3800 64.3500 64.3500 4 2863 8.90136 138 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1075 0 1423 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.4725 0 70 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.8800 0 40 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.3150 0 37 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.6900 0 125 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.1400 0 3 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)