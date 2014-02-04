Feb 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 43,933.628 million rupees Open interest : 359,063 Volume : 669,055 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-14 85.1975 85.3000 84.7800 84.9825 7020 19439 2532.26819 29781 EURINR 27-Mar-14 85.6000 85.6900 85.2450 85.4275 348 1947 154.1668 1806 EURINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.2675 0 29 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.8500 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.4050 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 102.8000 102.9125 102.2500 102.7200 6570 13521 2746.66448 26785 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 103.3500 103.3500 102.8575 103.2300 258 3496 208.41371 2024 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.2575 0 14 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.9050 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.5350 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.1925 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.8075 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 108.1550 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 62.2025 62.5250 61.8625 62.0600 5092 4935 1323.21317 21280 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 62.6050 62.6800 62.3475 62.3575 13 193 1.18716 19 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.0925 63.1725 62.7600 62.8875 37567 222964 35501.58558 564187 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.4675 63.5000 63.1125 63.2200 1639 68007 1417.74061 22418 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.8400 63.8400 63.5600 63.6425 59 16194 31.12825 489 USDINR 28-May-14 64.1000 64.1000 64.0000 64.0000 2 3658 0.2563 4 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.4000 64.4000 64.4000 64.4000 1 2908 1.288 20 USDINR 29-Jul-14 64.7000 64.7500 64.6850 64.6850 18 1419 11.97244 185 USDINR 27-Aug-14 65.1000 65.1000 65.1000 65.1000 1 70 0.9114 14 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.8500 0 40 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 65.7000 65.7000 65.7000 65.7000 1 37 1.314 20 USDINR 26-Nov-14 66.0000 66.0000 66.0000 66.0000 1 125 1.32 20 USDINR 29-Dec-14 66.0000 66.0000 66.0000 66.0000 1 5 0.132 2 USDINR 28-Jan-15 66.0050 66.0050 66.0050 66.0050 1 1 0.06601 1 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)