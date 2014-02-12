Feb 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 31,884.937 million rupees Open interest : 431,182 Volume : 479,514 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-14 85.2050 85.2050 84.7725 84.9050 6142 25597 2132.24024 25117 EURINR 27-Mar-14 85.5300 85.5800 85.3400 85.4325 163 8714 96.29478 1127 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.8600 86.0400 85.8600 86.0400 15 293 8.51118 99 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.2275 2 30 1.815 21 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.8100 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 102.4700 103.0775 102.3000 103.0100 9498 15983 3488.38704 33989 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 102.9625 103.6725 102.9575 103.6475 287 6578 155.81207 1507 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.7000 104.3000 103.6075 104.2475 10 34 2.18116 21 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.7375 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.3875 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.0700 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.6875 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 108.0475 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 61.0000 61.0000 60.6650 60.8350 2530 4286 583.52285 9599 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 61.0800 61.2450 61.0525 61.1950 41 513 13.33499 218 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.2900 62.3500 62.1725 62.2400 35729 255816 23787.94364 382105 USDINR 27-Mar-14 62.5900 62.7150 62.5500 62.6225 1745 77816 1284.41811 20510 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.9800 63.1100 62.9650 62.9825 96 17751 87.27418 1385 USDINR 28-May-14 63.3500 63.4500 63.3225 63.3225 59 8462 38.47071 607 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.7600 63.8650 63.6450 63.7300 102 5765 204.60047 3207 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6525 1 3237 0.06465 1 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0425 1 70 0.0655 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.4375 0 38 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.8750 0 37 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.2425 0 125 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.6900 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.0975 0 1 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)