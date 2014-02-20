Feb 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 43,674.853 million rupees Open interest : 474,177 Volume : 666,020 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-14 85.7375 85.9325 85.2125 85.2425 7806 24135 3035.14032 35469 EURINR 27-Mar-14 86.3025 86.3950 85.7175 85.7300 611 9778 278.05739 3228 EURINR 28-Apr-14 86.8800 86.9000 86.2900 86.3450 147 1124 132.54032 1527 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.5700 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.1750 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 104.0500 104.1900 103.5600 103.6525 6508 20781 2713.15243 26119 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 104.5800 104.7500 104.1800 104.2425 257 9438 304.80592 2918 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 105.2800 105.3000 104.8100 104.8225 6 144 0.94505 9 GBPINR 28-May-14 105.5500 105.5500 105.5500 105.5500 1 40 0.10555 1 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.0500 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.7600 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 108.3750 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 109.7825 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 61.0000 61.3750 61.0000 61.0800 3923 5098 1010.3622 16505 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 61.3800 61.7000 61.3800 61.4225 55 612 8.85797 144 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 61.4300 61.4300 61.4300 61.4300 1 3 0.18429 3 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.3650 62.4825 62.2050 62.2500 47693 260129 31883.67307 511502 USDINR 27-Mar-14 62.7350 62.8225 62.5500 62.6100 3982 91370 3716.12091 59276 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.1125 63.2350 62.9800 63.0125 352 28135 381.79297 6054 USDINR 28-May-14 63.4375 63.5400 63.3100 63.3550 25 9051 38.46038 607 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.8450 63.8500 63.8000 63.8500 24 7771 9.31731 146 USDINR 29-Jul-14 64.2400 64.2400 64.2000 64.2000 59 6237 161.33725 2512 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9800 0 70 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.3775 0 38 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.8175 0 37 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.1875 0 125 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.6375 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.0375 0 1 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)