Feb 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 32,349.575 million rupees Open interest : 498,773 Volume : 487,529 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-14 85.3875 85.3975 85.0800 85.1450 5298 23356 1920.99251 22546 EURINR 27-Mar-14 85.7850 85.8150 85.5900 85.6300 482 10250 164.74125 1922 EURINR 28-Apr-14 86.2825 86.3250 86.1200 86.1500 19 1124 2.93223 34 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.2650 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.8700 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 103.6250 103.7375 103.1875 103.5850 7497 21020 3105.4027 30001 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 104.1900 104.3100 103.8125 104.1575 772 11628 586.03892 5630 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.7200 104.8700 104.5100 104.7600 14 147 1.5706 15 GBPINR 28-May-14 105.2850 105.2900 105.1000 105.1000 5 21 2.31612 22 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.7025 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.4075 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 108.0200 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 109.4200 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 60.7700 60.7700 60.5650 60.6350 2688 5170 611.68591 10086 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 61.0550 61.0600 60.9200 60.9750 96 583 9.81793 161 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.0750 0 3 0 0 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.2200 62.2200 62.0600 62.1100 32436 257401 21055.76212 338905 USDINR 27-Mar-14 62.5800 62.5800 62.4025 62.4300 3696 114225 4513.50941 72249 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.9500 62.9500 62.8150 62.8300 237 29887 334.26373 5317 USDINR 28-May-14 63.2025 63.2800 63.1700 63.1800 32 9618 37.66058 596 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.5600 63.6850 63.5600 63.6500 3 7772 0.1909 3 USDINR 29-Jul-14 64.0600 64.0600 64.0200 64.0200 7 6237 2.69005 42 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9775 0 70 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.3725 0 38 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.8100 0 37 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.1800 0 125 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.6275 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.0275 0 1 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)