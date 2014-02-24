Feb 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 46,163.268 million rupees Open interest : 502,152 Volume : 696,169 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Feb-14 85.1050 85.4450 85.1050 85.3450 6619 17688 2899.45529 33976 EURINR 27-Mar-14 85.7625 85.9125 85.6250 85.8125 1556 13722 931.32252 10854 EURINR 28-Apr-14 86.2900 86.4200 86.2300 86.3500 18 1126 3.10736 36 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.1675 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.7725 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 103.3125 103.5250 103.0400 103.4075 7340 15375 3307.60798 32004 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 103.9900 104.1000 103.5825 103.8925 2195 15971 1323.77635 12742 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.6300 104.6300 104.1800 104.4400 18 152 2.82107 27 GBPINR 28-May-14 104.9900 104.9900 104.9900 104.9900 1 22 0.10499 1 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.6300 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.3350 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.9500 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 109.3450 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 60.6875 60.8500 60.4500 60.6125 3479 3833 853.27717 14066 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 61.1400 61.1800 60.7800 60.9375 435 780 94.53143 1549 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 61.4300 61.4300 61.2000 61.2000 5 5 0.55182 9 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.1600 62.1950 61.9275 62.0575 37485 188549 25051.75885 403596 USDINR 27-Mar-14 62.4275 62.5175 62.2500 62.3725 8043 189218 10980.57282 175971 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.8600 62.9050 62.6500 62.7500 579 31428 590.92579 9416 USDINR 28-May-14 63.1900 63.2575 63.0250 63.0700 35 9436 49.75754 789 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.5800 63.6500 63.4900 63.5300 15 7777 36.61328 577 USDINR 29-Jul-14 63.9200 63.9300 63.9200 63.9300 6 6237 2.68466 42 USDINR 27-Aug-14 64.2275 64.2275 64.1150 64.1150 2 72 0.89874 14 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2150 0 38 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.6550 0 37 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.0225 0 125 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.4675 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 67.0000 67.0000 67.0000 67.0000 1 501 33.5 500 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)