BRIEF-Indian Hume Pipe Co gets work order of 1.23 bln rupees
* Says got work order of INR 1.23 billion from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit, Bhopal
Mar 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 34,101.552 million rupees Open interest : 413,794 Volume : 517,793 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-14 85.8000 85.9350 85.6150 85.8875 4535 17688 1506.82707 17571 EURINR 28-Apr-14 86.1700 86.4500 86.1600 86.4250 233 2614 167.02403 1937 EURINR 28-May-14 86.6500 86.8300 86.6500 86.8300 2 61 0.17348 2 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.7525 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 104.1275 104.3850 103.9275 104.3350 7261 16661 3036.10228 29150 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.6500 105.0500 104.6100 104.9775 414 3466 437.32623 4176 GBPINR 28-May-14 105.2600 105.5000 105.2000 105.5000 7 51 1.68431 16 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 106.0100 106.0100 106.0100 106.0100 1 7 0.10601 1 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.7425 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.3600 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 108.7600 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 61.2700 61.6450 61.2400 61.6075 3774 3767 939.2016 15291 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 61.5800 62.0050 61.5800 61.9825 49 157 10.7511 174 USDINR 27-Mar-14 62.2050 62.3850 62.1200 62.3625 35532 267698 25043.03519 402283 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.6400 62.7825 62.5250 62.7625 2220 59153 2575.97419 41132 USDINR 28-May-14 62.9500 63.1050 62.9050 63.1000 173 23982 228.18706 3620 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.3400 63.5000 63.3100 63.4700 92 9517 80.23964 1266 USDINR 29-Jul-14 63.7050 63.8500 63.7000 63.8300 84 7662 74.08661 1161 USDINR 27-Aug-14 64.0000 64.1500 64.0000 64.1500 4 91 0.83296 13 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.7825 0 38 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2200 0 31 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.5950 0 125 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.0425 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.4550 0 501 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.8375 0 500 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
April 20 Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.16 percent at 7103 points on Thursday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.