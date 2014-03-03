Mar 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 34,101.552 million rupees Open interest : 413,794 Volume : 517,793 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-14 85.8000 85.9350 85.6150 85.8875 4535 17688 1506.82707 17571 EURINR 28-Apr-14 86.1700 86.4500 86.1600 86.4250 233 2614 167.02403 1937 EURINR 28-May-14 86.6500 86.8300 86.6500 86.8300 2 61 0.17348 2 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.7525 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 104.1275 104.3850 103.9275 104.3350 7261 16661 3036.10228 29150 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.6500 105.0500 104.6100 104.9775 414 3466 437.32623 4176 GBPINR 28-May-14 105.2600 105.5000 105.2000 105.5000 7 51 1.68431 16 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 106.0100 106.0100 106.0100 106.0100 1 7 0.10601 1 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.7425 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.3600 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 108.7600 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 61.2700 61.6450 61.2400 61.6075 3774 3767 939.2016 15291 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 61.5800 62.0050 61.5800 61.9825 49 157 10.7511 174 USDINR 27-Mar-14 62.2050 62.3850 62.1200 62.3625 35532 267698 25043.03519 402283 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.6400 62.7825 62.5250 62.7625 2220 59153 2575.97419 41132 USDINR 28-May-14 62.9500 63.1050 62.9050 63.1000 173 23982 228.18706 3620 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.3400 63.5000 63.3100 63.4700 92 9517 80.23964 1266 USDINR 29-Jul-14 63.7050 63.8500 63.7000 63.8300 84 7662 74.08661 1161 USDINR 27-Aug-14 64.0000 64.1500 64.0000 64.1500 4 91 0.83296 13 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.7825 0 38 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2200 0 31 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.5950 0 125 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.0425 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.4550 0 501 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.8375 0 500 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)