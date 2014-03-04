Mar 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 45,303.561 million rupees Open interest : 426,542 Volume : 688,358 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-14 85.7100 85.7400 85.4200 85.6175 7051 17255 2712.60565 31690 EURINR 28-Apr-14 86.2400 86.2775 86.0000 86.1900 564 6688 437.51612 5079 EURINR 28-May-14 86.6650 86.7100 86.4700 86.7100 6 52 1.73279 20 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.9200 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 104.0050 104.0925 103.5600 103.7800 8987 13988 3732.17744 35936 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.6475 104.7800 104.3000 104.4975 318 4212 201.727 1929 GBPINR 28-May-14 105.0900 105.0925 104.8800 105.0000 9 142 12.39351 118 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 105.4100 105.6500 105.4100 105.6000 3 7 0.31666 3 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.3000 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.9200 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 109.3300 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 61.4575 61.4775 60.9525 61.0525 4176 3611 958.9121 15671 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 61.8200 61.8200 61.3350 61.4000 71 418 22.64314 368 USDINR 27-Mar-14 62.3700 62.4800 62.0900 62.2025 42291 264397 34338.57536 551588 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.8000 62.8625 62.5125 62.6150 2401 69307 2303.10123 36751 USDINR 28-May-14 63.1600 63.1850 62.8500 62.9325 429 27945 528.90058 8397 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.3200 63.4500 63.2600 63.3100 16 9514 16.01202 253 USDINR 29-Jul-14 63.7400 63.7800 63.6375 63.6375 4 7662 0.70047 11 USDINR 27-Aug-14 64.1950 64.1950 63.9450 63.9450 9 110 1.85743 29 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0250 0 38 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.4650 0 31 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.8425 0 125 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.2925 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.7075 0 501 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 66.0200 66.8000 65.9875 65.9875 3 515 34.38903 515 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)