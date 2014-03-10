Mar 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 43,833.226 million rupees Open interest : 511,850 Volume : 678,836 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-14 85.3475 85.4650 84.6475 84.7275 7101 16244 2484.25382 29200 EURINR 28-Apr-14 86.0000 86.0400 85.3000 85.3800 386 10896 249.74541 2915 EURINR 28-May-14 85.9500 85.9500 85.7600 85.8200 3 151 0.25759 3 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.3975 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 102.9300 103.0700 101.6675 101.7375 8449 15108 3337.683 32590 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.6175 103.7325 102.4300 102.5050 510 7809 278.46697 2704 GBPINR 28-May-14 104.1200 104.1200 102.8575 102.8625 10 151 3.92389 38 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 104.8000 104.8000 104.8000 104.8000 1 2 0.1048 1 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.9450 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.5525 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.9350 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 59.8000 59.8000 59.1025 59.1450 3342 6280 840.63789 14135 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 60.1125 60.1125 59.4925 59.5200 43 1036 5.13926 86 USDINR 27-Mar-14 61.3975 61.5750 61.0300 61.0850 36586 278077 34006.3226 554631 USDINR 28-Apr-14 61.9000 61.9850 61.4625 61.5150 2447 140458 2438.46563 39515 USDINR 28-May-14 62.1800 62.3100 61.8100 61.8450 164 21885 119.6665 1929 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.6075 62.6400 62.3000 62.3000 14 5321 3.50454 56 USDINR 29-Jul-14 63.0000 63.0000 62.9500 62.9500 41 7662 64.8635 1030 USDINR 27-Aug-14 63.5000 63.5000 63.2800 63.2800 2 136 0.19028 3 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0225 0 38 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4550 0 31 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8275 0 125 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2675 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.6725 0 201 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.0475 0 215 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)