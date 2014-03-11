BRIEF-Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup production bases in India and Vietnam
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
Mar 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 50,638.743 million rupees Open interest : 492,746 Volume : 797,655 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-14 84.6100 84.7600 84.3025 84.6500 6072 15469 2008.20769 23761 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.2500 85.3700 84.9350 85.2400 432 10916 89.73788 1054 EURINR 28-May-14 85.6875 85.6875 85.6875 85.6875 1 155 0.42844 5 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.7450 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 101.6000 101.7850 101.2100 101.6275 7587 15659 3188.40343 31413 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 102.2500 102.5100 101.9625 102.3350 901 8751 295.32007 2888 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 102.8625 0 151 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.9850 0 2 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.7100 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.3125 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.6750 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 59.1000 59.3350 58.9000 59.3000 3298 5177 811.15917 13724 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.4700 59.6825 59.2825 59.6650 66 1102 23.1208 389 USDINR 27-Mar-14 61.0500 61.2050 60.7975 61.1700 45088 256979 39339.7984 645091 USDINR 28-Apr-14 61.4500 61.5900 61.2275 61.5450 3590 133072 3598.38159 58616 USDINR 28-May-14 61.7300 61.8900 61.5550 61.8450 404 23219 565.38195 9161 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.0550 62.2000 61.9800 62.1975 363 12852 629.74054 10152 USDINR 29-Jul-14 62.4800 62.5700 62.3850 62.5700 37 7665 35.68936 571 USDINR 27-Aug-14 62.8000 63.0000 62.8000 62.9800 5 139 1.38548 22 USDINR 26-Sep-14 63.4000 63.4000 63.4000 63.4000 1 38 0.1268 2 USDINR 29-Oct-14 63.8000 63.8000 63.8000 63.8000 1 31 0.1276 2 USDINR 26-Nov-14 63.9975 64.2000 63.9975 64.2000 20 321 12.5825 196 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.9000 63.9000 63.8500 63.8500 2 211 13.1536 206 USDINR 28-Jan-15 64.5300 64.8000 64.5300 64.8000 2 407 13.3461 206 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.6800 64.6800 64.5500 64.5500 2 411 12.65206 196 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as early moves from President Donald Trump highlighting a protectionist stance on trade gave investors cause to rethink the post-election rally.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)