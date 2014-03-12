Mar 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 45,335.843 million rupees Open interest : 468,939 Volume : 704,261 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-14 84.8500 85.3000 84.8175 85.2150 6198 15189 2208.75241 25979 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.5175 85.9000 85.4400 85.8100 519 11117 85.53691 999 EURINR 28-May-14 85.9900 86.2000 85.9475 86.2000 10 159 2.66636 31 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.7175 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 101.7875 102.2150 101.7825 101.9200 8159 14980 3261.68695 31987 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 102.5800 102.9000 102.5300 102.6750 776 9110 435.41206 4240 GBPINR 28-May-14 103.1100 106.3875 103.1000 103.1000 84 160 27.26896 264 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 103.7525 103.7525 103.7525 103.7525 1 2 0.10375 1 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.6650 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.2475 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.5925 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 59.5525 59.8900 59.4900 59.8575 3769 4772 908.21709 15216 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.8300 60.2275 59.8300 60.2275 55 1100 13.09871 218 USDINR 27-Mar-14 61.2400 61.5000 61.2225 61.4425 38461 226313 35589.53518 579996 USDINR 28-Apr-14 61.6000 61.8900 61.6000 61.8325 2261 139712 2393.96714 38760 USDINR 28-May-14 61.9875 62.1750 61.9600 62.1175 170 23749 242.04504 3898 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.3400 62.4950 62.3325 62.4600 44 12774 93.86218 1503 USDINR 29-Jul-14 62.7200 62.7250 62.7150 62.7250 20 7675 33.01518 526 USDINR 27-Aug-14 63.1000 63.1500 62.9300 63.1000 20 654 35.37074 561 USDINR 26-Sep-14 63.4000 63.4050 63.4000 63.4050 2 38 0.12681 2 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2425 0 31 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 64.2900 64.2900 64.1175 64.1175 3 321 1.92618 30 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0400 0 211 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.4400 0 407 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 65.0225 65.0225 65.0225 65.0225 2 446 3.25113 50 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)