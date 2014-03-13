Mar 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 42,312.503 million rupees Open interest : 459,408 Volume : 657,035 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-14 85.0500 85.5875 84.8825 85.4800 6459 16473 2102.75292 24670 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.6325 86.1500 85.5100 86.0500 539 10747 192.6472 2243 EURINR 28-May-14 85.9550 86.2000 85.9550 86.2000 7 160 0.94728 11 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.3300 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 101.7700 102.8975 101.5500 102.3000 7315 14914 3290.42108 32259 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 102.4675 103.1200 102.2925 102.9175 385 7273 375.26483 3649 GBPINR 28-May-14 102.9200 103.6000 102.9200 103.4650 5 146 1.75805 17 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.2975 0 2 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.0125 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.5975 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.9275 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 59.5300 59.8450 59.4175 59.7750 3385 4523 750.49492 12581 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.8600 60.1600 59.8000 60.1475 53 1040 13.91403 232 USDINR 27-Mar-14 61.2275 61.3700 61.0200 61.2950 38209 210275 33285.45664 544124 USDINR 28-Apr-14 61.5825 61.7675 61.4200 61.6900 2410 147127 2107.97453 34218 USDINR 28-May-14 61.8450 62.0500 61.7375 62.0250 146 24806 114.82574 1853 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.1200 62.3700 62.1000 62.3700 13 12768 6.52426 105 USDINR 29-Jul-14 62.4500 62.7000 62.4500 62.7000 12 7670 12.9568 207 USDINR 27-Aug-14 62.7800 62.9000 62.7700 62.9000 8 671 3.58442 57 USDINR 26-Sep-14 63.1850 63.2000 63.1850 63.2000 4 38 0.31592 5 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5525 0 31 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9200 1 269 12.72432 196 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.3500 2 5 13.44838 206 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.7475 2 201 13.54281 206 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.1125 1 250 12.94923 196 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)