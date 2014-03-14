Mar 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 57,183.731 million rupees Open interest : 421,589 Volume : 885,455 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-14 85.4000 85.4950 85.0525 85.1200 6039 15542 2229.60647 26148 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.8800 86.0525 85.6700 85.7000 1630 7712 744.04049 8665 EURINR 28-May-14 86.4000 86.4000 86.2125 86.2125 10 123 5.69309 66 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.6575 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 102.3875 102.5725 101.7350 101.7950 8828 10915 4236.32797 41467 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.0325 103.2300 102.4550 102.5025 743 5828 338.19099 3284 GBPINR 28-May-14 103.5200 103.6500 102.9475 102.9550 20 131 16.41535 159 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 103.7000 103.7000 103.7000 103.7000 1 2 0.1037 1 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.3350 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 60.0000 60.7825 60.0000 60.4300 4552 3292 1032.62615 17054 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 60.9150 61.1350 60.6800 60.8400 143 1442 52.9929 870 USDINR 27-Mar-14 61.4600 61.7225 61.2625 61.3075 42593 206143 40967.71409 665920 USDINR 28-Apr-14 61.9500 62.1400 61.7100 61.7425 5076 126934 6450.05018 104039 USDINR 28-May-14 62.2900 62.4150 62.0400 62.0575 455 23440 843.04483 13527 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.6000 62.7450 62.3500 62.3600 98 11338 180.3809 2881 USDINR 29-Jul-14 62.9900 63.0500 62.6550 62.7600 65 7280 86.09637 1367 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6700 1 671 0.12642 2 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0625 0 38 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4825 0 31 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 64.2675 64.2675 64.2675 64.2675 1 264 0.32134 5 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2825 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.6800 0 201 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.0525 0 250 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)