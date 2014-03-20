Mar 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 42,707.285 million rupees Open interest : 402,179 Volume : 666,349 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-14 84.8825 84.9600 84.4200 84.5200 6210 14308 2006.56274 23708 EURINR 28-Apr-14 85.4600 85.5200 85.0000 85.1125 994 7471 284.8274 3341 EURINR 28-May-14 85.8100 85.8875 85.6950 85.6950 13 55 5.91828 69 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.0400 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 101.4400 101.6475 101.1950 101.4125 5639 11177 2703.3092 26663 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 102.1500 102.3875 101.9300 102.0925 462 4772 358.60379 3513 GBPINR 28-May-14 102.6600 102.6725 102.5500 102.5500 9 153 1.94921 19 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 1 1 0.103 1 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 60.5200 60.7900 59.7800 59.9625 3666 4933 917.72464 15315 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 60.4100 60.4100 60.1875 60.3575 92 1353 26.04278 432 USDINR 27-Mar-14 61.2200 61.4925 61.1450 61.4225 37524 184357 32123.44374 524042 USDINR 28-Apr-14 61.6500 61.8900 61.5900 61.8450 3983 128806 3978.90494 64433 USDINR 28-May-14 62.1000 62.2000 61.9450 62.1925 201 24014 198.90796 3206 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.3875 62.5000 62.1750 62.5000 18 11425 11.28215 181 USDINR 29-Jul-14 62.6700 62.7700 62.5900 62.7700 27 7485 27.39554 437 USDINR 27-Aug-14 62.8925 63.0200 62.8925 63.0100 37 1079 61.99179 984 USDINR 26-Sep-14 63.5000 63.5000 63.5000 63.5000 1 38 0.3175 5 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1500 0 31 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5250 0 264 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9600 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.3675 0 201 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.7500 0 250 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)