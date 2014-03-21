Mar 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 44,310.319 million rupees Open interest : 407,930 Volume : 699,038 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-14 84.3700 84.3875 84.1200 84.2200 4654 13938 1637.64609 19440 EURINR 28-Apr-14 84.8950 84.9425 84.7100 84.7925 829 7165 318.90183 3759 EURINR 28-May-14 85.1675 85.1675 85.1500 85.1500 2 60 0.51099 6 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.4975 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 101.1850 101.1850 100.6800 100.7850 5468 9970 2448.12868 24275 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 101.7500 101.7850 101.3900 101.4600 244 5189 131.11594 1291 GBPINR 28-May-14 102.2750 102.2750 102.2000 102.2000 3 150 0.40888 4 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.6025 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 59.8125 60.0700 59.6650 59.7250 2900 5323 685.74675 11464 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 60.1550 60.3900 60.0525 60.1000 103 1285 21.13002 351 USDINR 27-Mar-14 61.3775 61.3775 61.0125 61.0625 44529 172802 33169.88686 542670 USDINR 28-Apr-14 61.6625 61.7000 61.4500 61.4925 4532 143333 5576.00142 90594 USDINR 28-May-14 61.9500 62.0000 61.7800 61.8225 212 27921 299.45172 4843 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.2200 62.2900 62.0900 62.0900 32 11473 16.91582 272 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2750 0 7485 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6600 0 1079 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 63.4900 63.4900 63.4900 63.4900 1 38 0.06349 1 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4875 0 31 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8650 0 264 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.3050 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 64.3800 64.3800 64.3800 64.3800 1 202 0.06438 1 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.9800 64.9800 64.8650 64.8700 6 215 4.34633 67 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)