Apr 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 37,577.792 million rupees Open interest : 293,488 Volume : 594,983 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 82.6000 83.0650 82.2650 83.0025 5950 13796 1855.66838 22439 EURINR 28-May-14 82.8450 83.4650 82.8300 83.4550 29 426 17.47153 210 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.0400 0 41 0 0 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 99.8800 100.2925 99.5325 100.2250 6603 10083 2989.10644 29897 GBPINR 28-May-14 100.2500 100.8000 100.0800 100.7750 50 437 13.2727 132 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 101.0000 101.3000 101.0000 101.3000 2 2 0.2023 2 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 58.2000 58.6925 58.1625 58.5825 3524 3715 850.66833 14548 JPYINR 28-May-14 58.7025 59.0000 58.7025 58.9675 7 207 0.94309 16 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.9775 0 1 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.2500 60.5175 60.0900 60.4625 31367 190979 29636.34711 491297 USDINR 28-May-14 60.6500 60.8700 60.4650 60.8275 1602 45434 1928.86858 31799 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.8500 61.2200 60.8200 61.1625 219 16382 191.60655 3143 USDINR 29-Jul-14 61.3000 61.5200 61.3000 61.4700 7 9268 3.87339 63 USDINR 27-Aug-14 61.6300 61.6950 61.6300 61.6950 3 1432 2.0975 34 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.0300 62.0500 62.0000 62.0000 16 558 42.42955 684 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.0325 9 31 29.83973 476 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4125 4 369 15.39709 243 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8650 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2900 0 85 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6950 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1300 0 76 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)