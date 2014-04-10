Apr 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 33,870.926 million rupees Open interest : 342,990 Volume : 538,828 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 83.5075 83.7950 83.4625 83.5825 5011 14360 1721.69289 20588 EURINR 28-May-14 83.7500 84.1700 83.7500 83.9950 44 460 15.87041 189 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.4700 0 41 0 0 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 101.0800 101.6225 100.9800 101.0950 5590 12104 2058.25142 20320 GBPINR 28-May-14 101.8000 102.1300 101.5400 101.6375 86 688 41.4966 408 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.3000 102.3000 102.1500 102.1500 2 2 0.20445 2 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.2225 59.5000 59.2225 59.3100 2371 3832 541.8765 9124 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.8000 59.8100 59.6500 59.6500 9 209 0.65725 11 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 60.0100 0 1 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.3425 60.5375 60.2525 60.2975 27271 220668 27499.96405 455417 USDINR 28-May-14 60.6900 60.8800 60.6175 60.6775 1547 62000 1939.69542 31933 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.1025 61.2200 60.9950 61.0525 45 16597 26.38737 432 USDINR 29-Jul-14 61.3950 61.5900 61.3150 61.3850 29 9243 23.285 379 USDINR 27-Aug-14 61.8000 61.8000 61.8000 61.8000 2 1457 1.545 25 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.5225 0 601 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.9700 0 31 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.3375 0 369 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7825 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2050 0 85 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6000 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0325 0 76 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)