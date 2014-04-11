Apr 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 26,102.230 million rupees Open interest : 359,986 Volume : 410,861 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 83.9800 84.1900 83.8050 83.8500 4586 17440 1826.57331 21757 EURINR 28-May-14 84.4550 84.5425 84.2650 84.2850 76 985 81.63233 967 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.8075 0 41 0 0 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 101.4000 101.5600 100.9500 101.0100 4708 12100 1785.88937 17630 GBPINR 28-May-14 101.9800 102.0950 101.5150 101.5475 91 771 26.35184 259 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 102.5375 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.4800 59.6350 59.2700 59.5550 2823 4543 741.46122 12471 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.8425 59.8825 59.7250 59.8575 7 212 0.53834 9 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 60.1275 0 1 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.4800 60.5950 60.3700 60.4050 21572 227216 20448.44043 338245 USDINR 28-May-14 60.9250 60.9500 60.7425 60.7700 1043 66017 976.21282 16047 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.2325 61.2525 61.1050 61.1225 65 16616 57.94937 947 USDINR 29-Jul-14 61.5250 61.6000 61.4700 61.4800 9 9253 5.9073 96 USDINR 27-Aug-14 61.8100 61.8500 61.8100 61.8400 12 1461 17.43305 282 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.2000 62.2400 62.2000 62.2200 62 2601 133.84077 2151 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.9075 0 31 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2750 0 369 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7300 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1525 0 85 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5625 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9975 0 76 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)