BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets tentative US FDA nod for Dabigatran Etexilate capsules
* Receives tentative ANDA approval for Dabigatran Etexilate capsules, 75 mg, 110 mg and 150 mg Source text: http://bit.ly/2pfaBfp Further company coverage:
Apr 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 25,197.942 million rupees Open interest : 378,983 Volume : 400,405 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 83.5425 83.6500 83.2625 83.3450 4375 18516 1551.91916 18592 EURINR 28-May-14 84.0050 84.0050 83.8000 83.8100 58 750 52.15083 621 EURINR 26-Jun-14 84.3000 84.3000 84.3000 84.3000 4 64 2.19155 26 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 101.0700 101.1500 100.6925 100.9925 3651 11488 1334.84176 13218 GBPINR 28-May-14 101.5500 101.6875 101.3000 101.5275 33 748 11.77945 116 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 102.3350 1 2 0.20405 2 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.4425 59.5000 59.2100 59.2925 2443 2982 549.21164 9251 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.6975 59.7875 59.5825 59.6175 29 227 6.26404 105 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 60.3875 1 1 0.41948 7 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.5500 60.5750 60.3600 60.4150 21378 242505 20343.96475 336407 USDINR 28-May-14 60.8500 60.9400 60.7350 60.7875 801 67973 1063.29506 17481 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.2200 61.2675 61.1100 61.1275 93 18376 183.00537 2992 USDINR 29-Jul-14 61.5500 61.6200 61.5000 61.5200 13 9183 9.97396 162 USDINR 27-Aug-14 61.9000 61.9500 61.9000 61.9500 6 1540 5.13895 83 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.3200 62.3200 62.2700 62.2700 46 3901 83.58205 1342 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.9850 0 31 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.3450 0 369 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7975 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2150 0 85 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6200 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0525 0 76 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04192017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Steel Minister Birender Singh and Tata Steel MD TV Narendran at industry body event in Mumbai. 10:30 am: Cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. Agenda not disclosed. 12:15 pm: Railway