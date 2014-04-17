Apr 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 24,299.760 million rupees Open interest : 385,325 Volume : 386,179 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 83.6650 83.8275 83.5100 83.7500 3033 17318 1009.58849 12062 EURINR 28-May-14 83.9950 84.2500 83.9950 84.1500 100 1455 85.51049 1016 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.9425 0 64 0 0 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 101.6850 101.9050 101.4600 101.5550 3852 10109 1487.36743 14627 GBPINR 28-May-14 102.0450 102.4250 102.0000 102.1025 206 1578 84.11334 823 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 102.9825 0 3 0 0 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.2100 59.4150 59.1375 59.1825 2481 3069 577.41131 9739 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.6000 59.6900 59.5300 59.5525 7 234 0.65586 11 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 60.0075 0 1 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.4000 60.5925 60.3575 60.4425 20184 238289 19075.8953 315421 USDINR 28-May-14 60.7400 60.9400 60.7250 60.8050 1610 76523 1741.17869 28622 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.1500 61.3050 61.1300 61.1500 46 19770 124.07899 2028 USDINR 29-Jul-14 61.5425 61.6500 61.5000 61.5000 11 9173 9.60369 156 USDINR 27-Aug-14 61.8050 61.9500 61.8050 61.9500 6 1611 4.95093 80 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.0950 62.3800 62.0950 62.2725 32 5401 99.40562 1594 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.0975 0 31 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4525 0 369 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8925 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3000 0 85 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6950 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1175 0 76 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)