Apr 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 28,317.094 million rupees Open interest : 414,708 Volume : 451,813 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 83.4200 83.7900 83.3600 83.7000 2748 15527 1154.03715 13815 EURINR 28-May-14 84.3875 84.3875 83.8100 84.1825 141 3012 191.80476 2284 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.9150 1 64 0.25356 3 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 101.3700 101.9000 101.3400 101.7900 3204 12103 1389.67118 13678 GBPINR 28-May-14 102.0200 102.3950 101.9325 102.2775 109 2446 116.45164 1140 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.8000 102.8000 102.8000 102.8000 1 3 0.1028 1 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.0000 59.1200 58.8400 59.0525 2165 3233 507.48309 8609 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.1500 59.4600 59.1500 59.4025 13 234 1.12672 19 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 59.9775 0 1 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.4525 60.6525 60.3725 60.5925 17250 234905 20833.94513 344537 USDINR 28-May-14 60.7500 61.0025 60.7275 60.9350 3129 105936 3953.74835 64990 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.1025 61.3350 61.0825 61.2650 82 19830 102.08873 1669 USDINR 29-Jul-14 61.5500 61.6200 61.5500 61.6075 10 9140 4.55689 74 USDINR 27-Aug-14 61.8000 61.9500 61.8000 61.9500 12 1721 15.72246 254 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.2200 62.5150 62.2200 62.4775 22 5826 46.10134 740 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.9675 0 31 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.3150 0 369 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7500 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1525 0 85 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5375 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9600 0 76 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)