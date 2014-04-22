Apr 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 35,853.797 million rupees Open interest : 419,544 Volume : 562,200 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 83.7850 84.1550 83.7050 84.1050 4709 16587 1740.89305 20743 EURINR 28-May-14 84.1825 84.6000 84.1500 84.5400 268 3847 155.61263 1847 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.9725 0 64 0 0 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 101.9000 102.4600 101.9000 102.4075 5839 11279 2311.32772 22620 GBPINR 28-May-14 102.4000 103.0000 102.4000 102.9075 801 4198 449.93087 4381 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 103.2800 103.4400 103.2800 103.4400 3 9 0.62018 6 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.1450 59.4400 59.0975 59.3750 3281 3071 807.80398 13621 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.5375 59.7425 59.4450 59.6800 72 287 11.14228 187 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 59.9250 0 1 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.6650 60.9150 60.6650 60.8800 21515 216862 23777.79545 390995 USDINR 28-May-14 61.2500 61.2550 61.0000 61.2325 4692 124174 6097.77287 99699 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.4300 61.5825 61.3850 61.5650 221 20493 293.92545 4780 USDINR 29-Jul-14 61.8200 62.0200 61.6950 61.8900 48 9159 49.46601 800 USDINR 27-Aug-14 61.9950 62.2500 61.9700 62.2500 46 1960 45.13727 726 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.5050 62.6700 62.4525 62.6700 68 6826 112.36874 1795 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2400 0 31 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.5825 0 369 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0225 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4250 0 85 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8100 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2275 0 76 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)