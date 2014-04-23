Apr 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 42,288.700 million rupees Open interest : 463,321 Volume : 662,181 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 84.0325 84.6225 84.0325 84.5525 5095 17054 1918.13865 22712 EURINR 28-May-14 84.5900 85.0875 84.5900 85.0225 678 5551 366.13423 4311 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.1975 0 64 0 0 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 102.4700 102.8625 102.4700 102.6175 5376 10647 2066.44912 20124 GBPINR 28-May-14 103.0500 103.4000 103.0500 103.2025 1093 7102 795.15375 7701 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 103.8000 103.8000 103.6050 103.7500 9 20 6.32438 61 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.3800 59.8575 59.3800 59.7800 3302 4328 983.44932 16494 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.8250 60.1600 59.7950 60.0900 202 515 52.47882 875 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 60.1200 0 1 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.8950 61.2000 60.8900 61.0975 25312 219635 25796.49963 422272 USDINR 28-May-14 61.2500 61.5400 61.2375 61.4400 8935 160548 9330.93041 151899 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.6225 61.8700 61.6200 61.7750 489 20217 862.98851 13972 USDINR 29-Jul-14 62.1000 62.1600 62.0500 62.0950 37 9159 31.61374 509 USDINR 27-Aug-14 62.5100 62.5100 62.4125 62.5000 11 1927 5.49836 88 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.7825 62.8500 62.6450 62.8500 36 5826 73.04067 1163 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.3825 0 31 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7225 0 369 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1625 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5600 0 85 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9525 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.3675 0 76 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)