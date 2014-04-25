Apr 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 62,607.783 million rupees Open interest : 501,712 Volume : 990,176 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 84.5000 84.6325 83.8400 83.8875 6770 15127 2440.22123 28972 EURINR 28-May-14 85.0275 85.1100 84.2925 84.3325 1310 7007 599.77132 7086 EURINR 26-Jun-14 85.0400 85.0400 84.9100 84.9100 2 64 0.16995 2 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 102.6975 102.8200 101.8575 101.9475 6297 8167 2663.64201 26029 GBPINR 28-May-14 103.2625 103.4000 102.4425 102.4975 1451 7985 838.10032 8156 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 103.5875 103.5875 103.0475 103.2200 15 29 2.48069 24 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.7400 59.7900 59.2600 59.4275 3778 4390 1066.74488 17918 JPYINR 28-May-14 60.0475 60.1100 59.6300 59.7250 594 1393 162.75714 2722 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 60.1700 60.1700 60.1700 60.1700 1 3 0.12034 2 USDINR 28-Apr-14 61.1100 61.1900 60.5900 60.6500 34717 195811 40115.09822 658968 USDINR 28-May-14 61.4500 61.5300 60.9275 60.9850 11598 214269 13495.80234 220462 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.7575 61.8300 61.2700 61.2975 774 28991 1018.97925 16576 USDINR 29-Jul-14 62.1600 62.1600 61.6000 61.6800 47 9164 22.70129 366 USDINR 27-Aug-14 62.2450 62.2450 62.2450 62.2450 1 1927 0.31123 5 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.8500 62.8500 62.3000 62.3500 65 6648 180.10934 2876 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6925 0 31 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0350 0 369 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4700 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8675 0 85 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.0000 64.0000 63.9650 63.9650 2 161 0.12797 2 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.5025 64.5025 64.5025 64.5025 1 86 0.64503 10 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)